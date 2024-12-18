Follow these tips to master media, message search on WhatsApp
WhatsApp has become a vital communication tool, connecting us with friends, family, and colleagues. This continuous interaction creates a massive archive of messages, photos, videos, and documents. Hence, finding a specific meme from weeks ago or an important project file can seem daunting. Thankfully, WhatsApp's user-friendly and robust search features make locating the media you need both quick and efficient.
How to search by keyword and date
The search feature lets you find messages using keywords. In the Chats tab, tap the search bar, type your keyword, and select a result to view it in the chat. You can search similarly in individual or group chats for convenience. You can also search by date in an individual or group chat. Open the chat, tap Search, and select the desired date.
Search for media with filters
You can search for media like photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, polls, and documents using filters in the search feature. This works only in the Chats tab. Tap the search bar at the top, enter the desired keyword or phrase, and select the media type to filter results. Tap any result to open the corresponding message in the chat.