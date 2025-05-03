What's the story

The Donald Trump administration's proposed budget plan could cut NASA's funding by as much as $6 billion.

The amount would mark a whopping 25% cut from the agency's $24.8 billion budget, reducing it to an estimated $18.8 billion.

The proposal seeks to end NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule after two additional missions, and includes cuts across all of NASA's science programs.

Gateway, a planned Moon-orbiting space station (part of NASA's Artemis program) might also get canceled.