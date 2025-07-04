Sourav Ganguly biopic: Bengali star Mimi Chakraborty might play Dona

A source close to the film unit told Times of India that Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has been approached to play Dona. "Talks are on, but nothing is confirmed yet. Bengali actors will be part of the film to capture the essence of Bengal." Another report suggested that Triptii Dimri was being considered for the role. The final decision is awaited.

About actor

Learn more about Chakraborty

Fans of Bengali Cinema are well-versed with Chakraborty's career graph. Having started her acting journey in 2008 with the TV serial Champion and gained fame with Rituparno Ghosh and Prosenjit Chatterjee's musical drama Gaaner Opaarey. In 2012, she transitioned into movies and has led popular titles such as Posto, Dhananjay, and Raktabeej. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, she defeated BJP's Anupam Hazra from West Bengal's Jadavpur Constituency. However, in 2024, she resigned from her Member of Parliament position.