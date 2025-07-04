Indian Army to get bulletproof jackets and helmets worth ₹300cr

SMPP Ltd., a leading defense equipment manufacturer, has bagged two major contracts worth ₹300 crore from the Indian Army . The company will supply advanced protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and ballistic helmets. The order was placed under an emergency provision. "SMPP will supply 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian army," the company said in a statement.

Gear details Protective gear comes with advanced features SMPP's bulletproof jackets come with high-end features like dynamic load distribution and quick-release systems. These features are designed to enhance operational efficiency by improving soldier comfort while protecting against even the most lethal armor-piercing bullets. The helmets, on the other hand, are touted as the world's first to protect against AK-47-fired hard steel core ammunition.

Market leadership SMPP has over 90% market share According to a report by 1Lattice, SMPP has been dominating India's personal protection market with over 90% market share. The company's Director and CEO, Ashish Kansal, attributed this success to their strong focus on research and development (R&D). He also revealed that SMPP has filed over 17 patents and has been granted 10, further emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation in defense technology.