MKBHD's app, Panels, has undergone significant improvements following criticism.

The free version now offers all non-collection wallpapers in 1080p resolution without ads, and a new affordable tier, Panels Plus "Standard", has been introduced at $1.99 per month for ad-free wallpapers.

Addressing privacy concerns, Brownlee assured users that data collection points were mostly precautionary and he doesn't want users' data.

The app will also feature weekly updates with new art every Friday, promising a commitment to quality and user experience.

MKBHD admits pricing mistake with new app 'Panels'

By Akash Pandey 11:50 am Oct 12, 202411:50 am

What's the story Marques Brownlee, the popular tech influencer who goes by the name MKBHD on YouTube, has finally acknowledged the pricing blunders of his newly launched wallpaper app, Panels. In a recent video, he admitted that he and his team "failed on the price front" at launch. The app was widely criticized by fans on social media, including Brownlee's own YouTube channel.

App review

'I would not have been very nice'

Brownlee candidly admitted that he was not happy with the first version of Panels. He said, "If I was reviewing this app, I would not have been very nice." The biggest bone of contention among users was the price of the premium "Panels Plus" subscription, which was available for $11.99 per month or $49.99 per year. It provided ad-free and full access to all wallpaper collections.

App improvements

Improved free experience, affordable tier introduced

In the wake of criticism, Brownlee and his team have made some major improvements to the free version of Panels. They have removed in-feed ads and made all non-collection wallpapers available in 1080p resolution without ads. You can now get a full-resolution wallpaper by watching a single 30-second ad. Plus, they have also introduced an affordable Panels Plus "Standard" tier at $1.99 per month offering ad-free individual wallpapers.

Privacy assurance

Brownlee addresses privacy concerns, promises quality content

Brownlee also tackled privacy concerns regarding the app's tracking capabilities. He confessed that the list of potential data collection points mentioned in the App Privacy section of the App Store was too broad and a product of "broad suggestions" from AdMob, the app's ad service. He assured users that most boxes were checked as a precautionary measure and clarified his stance on data privacy saying, "To be clear, I do not want your data."

App updates

Panels app: A commitment to quality and user experience

In his video, Brownlee also shared future plans for Panels. He revealed that the app would feature weekly updates with new art every Friday. He made a personal commitment to users, promising that the app will not be filled with AI-generated content. The Panels app was launched in September, coinciding with MKBHD's review of the iPhone 16.