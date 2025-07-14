Air India crash: Pilots oppose media reports on 'suicide' theory

Pilot unions in India have vehemently opposed the theory that pilot error or deliberate action could have caused the crash of Air India flight AI 171. The incident, which took place on June 12 in Ahmedabad , killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground. The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) slammed media reports suggesting pilot suicide as a possible cause, calling them "reckless and unfounded."

Investigation appeal ALPA-I President Sam Thomas demanded a fair, fact-based inquiry The ICPA, which represents pilots of Air India's narrow-body fleet, said such theories are "irresponsible and deeply insensitive." The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA-I) had earlier criticized the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for presuming pilot guilt even before the investigation was complete. ALPA-I President Sam Thomas demanded a fair, fact-based inquiry and called for their inclusion as observers in the investigation.

Crash details Conversation between the pilots about the fuel switches The AAIB's preliminary report indicated that both fuel switches on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were found in the "CUTOFF" position after takeoff. The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking, "Why did you cut off?" to which the other replied, "I did not." However, it did not provide a full transcript of their exchange before or after this brief interaction.

Media criticism ICPA slams media for speculative narratives The ICPA has condemned speculative narratives in the media and public discourse, especially those alleging pilot suicide without verified evidence. They stressed that pilots undergo rigorous psychological and professional screening to ensure safety and responsibility. The ICPA also slammed such allegations as a gross violation of ethical reporting, stressing respect for investigative protocols until a final report is published.