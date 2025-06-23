Air India to cut 118 weekly flights, affecting 19 routes

The suspension affects 21 flights across three major sectors among the affected routes. These include Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra. The services will remain suspended until July 15. The airline has said that less than 5% of its narrow-body flights are affected by this move. Passengers with bookings on these impacted flights are being contacted for alternative arrangements.

#ImportantUpdate Following previous announcements of temporary reductions in Air India’s widebody international services, the airline today announced temporary cuts of less than 5% to its overall narrowbody network. This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of…

Operational adjustments

Earlier cuts in international services

The latest suspension comes just days after Air India's decision to cut 48 weekly wide-body flights, a 15% reduction in international services. This earlier move was part of safety inspections and broader operational issues. The recent changes also come after the Ahmedabad plane crash earlier this month, which was one of the worst in decades, with 241 out of 242 people on board losing their lives. However, the airline hasn't directly connected the reductions to this accident.