Air India to cut 118 weekly flights, affecting 19 routes
What's the story
Air India has announced a temporary reduction in operations, affecting both domestic and short-haul international travel. The airline will cut 118 weekly flights across 19 routes served by narrow-body aircraft. The decision comes as part of an effort to "enhance network-wide operational stability" and minimize last-minute disruptions for passengers, Air India said in an official statement.
Impacted sectors
Services on these routes remain suspended until July 15
The suspension affects 21 flights across three major sectors among the affected routes. These include Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra. The services will remain suspended until July 15. The airline has said that less than 5% of its narrow-body flights are affected by this move. Passengers with bookings on these impacted flights are being contacted for alternative arrangements.
Twitter Post
Air India will still run nearly 600 daily narrow-body flights
#ImportantUpdate— Air India (@airindia) June 22, 2025
Following previous announcements of temporary reductions in Air India’s widebody international services, the airline today announced temporary cuts of less than 5% to its overall narrowbody network.
This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of…
Operational adjustments
Earlier cuts in international services
The latest suspension comes just days after Air India's decision to cut 48 weekly wide-body flights, a 15% reduction in international services. This earlier move was part of safety inspections and broader operational issues. The recent changes also come after the Ahmedabad plane crash earlier this month, which was one of the worst in decades, with 241 out of 242 people on board losing their lives. However, the airline hasn't directly connected the reductions to this accident.