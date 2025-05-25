'Women in Pahalgam lacked heroic qualities': BJP MP's controversial remark
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack victims.
Speaking at an event in Bhiwani, Haryana, to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Jangra said that women who lost their husbands in the April 22 attack "lacked" warrior spirit and should have fought back against terrorists.
The attack left 25 tourists and a ponywallah dead and was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Controversial suggestion
Jangra suggests 'training' could have reduced casualties
In his speech, Jangra suggested that if the tourists had read Holkar's history, they could have fought back and reduced the number of casualties.
He said, "Agar yaatri training pass kiye hote... teen ugarvaadi 26 logon ko nahin mar sakte the" (Had our tourists passed the training... three terrorists could not have killed 26 people).
Congress's social media head, Supriya Shrinate, condemned Jangra's remarks.
Political backlash
Jangra's remarks draw criticism from opposition leaders
Jangra's comments have drawn sharp criticism from other opposition leaders.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda slammed the remarks as "extremely despicable," saying they attack the dignity of women who lost their husbands in the attack.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned Jangra's comments, calling them "grotesque" and a reflection of an anti-women mentality within the BJP.
Recent events
Jangra's remarks come after BJP colleague's controversial statement
The controversy comes days after Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah had to apologize for his remarks on Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
"I sincerely apologize to the entire Indian Army, Sister Colonel Sofiya, and all the countrymen for the words I said inadvertently, and once again with folded hands, I apologize," Shah said.
The Pahalgam attack had specifically targeted men, with videos showing women pleading for help.