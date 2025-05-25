What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Speaking at an event in Bhiwani, Haryana, to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, Jangra said that women who lost their husbands in the April 22 attack "lacked" warrior spirit and should have fought back against terrorists.

The attack left 25 tourists and a ponywallah dead and was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.