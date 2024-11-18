Beware of scammers pretending to represent Zerodha: Nithin Kamath
A recent surge in fake apps and websites, often masquerading as legitimate platforms, has alarmed Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath. These malicious entities are designed to steal personal information, including financial data. In a brief post on LinkedIn, Kamath mentioned that several scammers are even claiming to be affiliated with Zerodha, in a bid to steal money from unsuspecting individuals.
How to protect yourself from scams?
To protect yourself from such cyberattacks, Kamath recommended following two simple rules. First is never acting in a hurry. Always verify the authenticity of the source before taking any action like downloading an app or clicking a link. Next is if something seems too good to be true, it probably is a scam. Never believe offers that promise unrealistic returns.
The scammers take advantage of our emotions
Kamath said these scams only work because they take advantage of our emotions such as fear, hope, and greed. Hence, it is crucial to remain vigilant and exercise caution when browsing the internet. We should also share tips on cybersecurity with friends and family, so that we can collectively raise awareness and combat these insidious scams.