This EV chassis doesn't catch fire or explode upon crashes
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), a leading global manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, has unveiled an innovative car chassis. The new design features an integrated battery, and is strong enough to withstand fires or explosions caused by severe crashes. The company has joined hands with Chinese EV brand Avatr, a joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Company, to build cars on this advanced chassis.
Unique features of the new chassis
The unique aspect of CATL's new chassis is that it separates from the car's upper body, improving energy absorption during frontal collisions at speeds of up to 120km/h. This was showcased in a video where the battery remained unscathed despite a high-impact collision. The innovative design seeks to address fears of EV battery fires, which can be difficult to extinguish and have previously dissuaded potential buyers.
CATL's expansion beyond EV batteries
In the wake of slowing demand for pure-battery cars and a resurgence of interest in hybrids, CATL is expanding its operations beyond just making batteries for EVs and storage. Earlier this month, the company launched its latest-generation battery swapping service to take on Nio Inc. Back in April last year, CATL announced it was working on a battery that could potentially power an aircraft.
Ambitious plans for battery swapping stations
CATL has ambitious plans for its battery-as-a-subscription service. The company hopes to set up 1,000 battery swapping stations by the end of 2025 and potentially as many as 40,000 over time. This move is expected to drive EV adoption and cut down car costs, considering the battery is usually the most expensive part of these vehicles.