Royal Enfield is set to unveil its first electric motorcycle on November 4.

The bike, potentially named 'Flying Flea', will feature a single-seat setup, a battery pack replacing the regular engine, and no exhaust, while maintaining the brand's classic retro look.

Built on the new 'L' platform, this electric model paves the way for future electric bikes from the company, including the anticipated Himalayan Electric.

Royal Enfield's 1st electric motorcycle to debut on November 4

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Oct 16, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield, a dominant player in India's 250-750cc motorcycle segment, is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market. The firm has teased its first-ever battery-powered bike on social media, ahead of its official debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy on November 4. The teaser shows a bike being air-dropped by a parachute, hinting at an exciting new chapter for the Chennai-based automaker.

Design elements of the electric bike

The design of Royal Enfield's upcoming electric motorcycle appears to be in line with a patent filed by the company earlier this year. The bike will sport girder forks up front, which indicates it may still be in a pre-production phase. Other elements like front and rear fenders, headlamps, and indicators are likely to retain Royal Enfield's signature retro styling.

Unique features and potential name

The motorbike will have a single-seat setup with the battery pack acting as the stress member of the chassis, instead of the regular engine. It will also not have an exhaust, a major break from RE's standard design. Other highlights include an aluminum swingarm, alloy wheels, round mirrors with sleek tires, and a circular instrument panel. The company has trademark rights to the 'Flying Flea' name in India, leading to speculation this could be the moniker for its new EV.

Royal Enfield's electric bike to be built on new platform

Internally codenamed 'Electrik01,' the electric motorcycle will be based on Royal Enfield's newly developed "L" platform. The platform will also underpin future electric models from the brand, being co-developed with Spanish electric two-wheeler brand, Stark Future SL. An all-electric adventure tourer, Himalayan Electric, is also in the works based on the same architecture.