Summarize Simplifying... In short Audi's new Q6 Sportback e-tron, an electric vehicle with a sleek design and powerful performance, is set to hit the market by late 2024.

The car boasts a futuristic OLED lighting system, a voice control system integrated with ChatGPT, and interiors made from recycled materials.

With two battery options, it offers a range up to 656km and can accelerate to 100km/h in just 4.3 seconds, all starting at €65,900.

By Mudit Dube 09:53 am Oct 16, 202409:53 am

What's the story Audi has taken the wraps off its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Q6 Sportback e-tron, at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. The new model joins the Q6 e-tron family and sports a coupe-like design with a sloping roofline. It comes with two battery options, offering a range of up to 656km. The performance variant can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron features a gradually sloping roofline that ends in a ducktail rear spoiler. The model comes in two variants, powered by different battery options. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron offers 482hp via its all-wheel-drive dual-motor setup, promising a single-charge range of 607km. Audi has also added new digital OLED lighting tech into this model for a futuristic and customizable light signature.

The interior of the Q6 Sportback e-tron is all about comfort and sustainability. The materials used, from seat fabrics to roof lining, are made from recycled materials. The car also comes with Audi's latest MMI panoramic display and an advanced voice control system with ChatGPT integration. Plus, it offers a rear cargo space of 511 liters, which can be extended to 1,373 liters when the rear seats are folded down.

At launch, the Q6 Sportback e-tron will be available in two battery sizes: a 100kWh pack with up to 656km range and an 83kWh variant with 545km range. The RWD version can hit 100km/h in just 6.6 seconds, while the high-performance SQ6 model does it in just 4.3 seconds. Audi has said that sales for the Q6 Sportback e-tron will start by late-2024 at €65,900 (approx. ₹60 lakh).