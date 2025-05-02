What's the story

Acclaimed Indian singer and television personality Rahul Vaidya has sold two residential apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for ₹5cr.

The transactions were registered in April, as per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Both properties were located in Samartha Aangan, a ready-to-move residential project.

Vaidya, along with his parents, Krushna and Geeta, made the sale.

The sale further reflects the celebrity's continued presence in the Mumbai property market.