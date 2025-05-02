'Bigg Boss 14'-fame Rahul Vaidya sells Oshiwara apartments for ₹5cr
What's the story
Acclaimed Indian singer and television personality Rahul Vaidya has sold two residential apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for ₹5cr.
The transactions were registered in April, as per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.
Both properties were located in Samartha Aangan, a ready-to-move residential project.
Vaidya, along with his parents, Krushna and Geeta, made the sale.
The sale further reflects the celebrity's continued presence in the Mumbai property market.
Transactions
Details of the transactions and registration charges
The first apartment, with a built-up area of 1,102.38 square feet, was sold for ₹3cr.
It was bought by Vaidya and his family in May 2008 for ₹1.01cr. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹18L and registration charges of ₹30,000.
The second apartment, having a built-up area of 743.28 square feet, was sold for ₹2cr.
This property was bought by him and his family for ₹68.3L.
The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹12L and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Celebrity hotspot
Oshiwara neighborhood: A hub for Bollywood stars
Oshiwara is a lively neighborhood in western Mumbai and is known for its strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex.
The area has emerged as a popular residential choice for Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Leone, and Sara Ali Khan.
Vaidya, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 14, has also been seen in Laughter Chef Seasons 1 and 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol, and the reality television series Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.