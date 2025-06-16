'Kuberaa's Mandanna reveals qualities she'd like to copy from co-stars
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Kuberaa, recently participated in a rapid-fire round at the movie's pre-release event.
The actor was asked which qualities of some of her other co-stars she'd like to take, including from her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda.
This response sent the audience into a frenzy of cheers and applause!
Actor admiration
Mandanna praised other actors too
When asked about Deverakonda, she said, "Everything, take it all," while smiling widely.
Apart from Deverakonda, Mandanna also expressed her admiration for other actors during the rapid-fire round.
She praised veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's "charm and aura," Dhanush's versatility in music, direction, acting, and composing, and Allu Arjun's "swag."
The film Kuberaa features Nagarjuna and Dhanush alongside Mandanna.
Actor's perspective
Deverakonda said he isn't looking for a life partner
In a recent interview with Filmfare, Deverakonda surprised many when he said he wasn't currently looking for a life partner.
This statement came amid ongoing rumors of his relationship with Mandanna.
Despite their public denials, fans continue to speculate about their off-screen chemistry and potential collaboration in the upcoming film VD14.
Film releases
Mandanna's future projects
Mandanna will next be seen in Kuberaa, which also stars Jim Sarbh. The film will be released in three languages—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi—on June 20.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda has three films lined up, including one tentatively titled VD14 directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
There are strong rumors that Mandanna might star opposite him in the movie, but no official confirmations have been made yet.