Rupali Ganguly, popularly known as the Anupamaa actor, has sent a ₹50cr defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Verma, who accused her of breaking their family and being abusive.

The situation escalated when Verma targeted Ganguly's 11-year-old son, Rudransh, in her posts, causing Ganguly immense emotional distress.

The defamation case follows Verma's allegations of Ganguly having an extramarital affair with her father while he was still married to his second wife.

Esha Verma has deleted the defamatory posts

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter deletes accusatory posts after ₹50cr defamation notice

By Tanvi Gupta 01:57 pm Nov 22, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma is yet to respond to the ₹50cr defamation notice served by the actor, Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan said. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Khan said that even though Verma deleted the controversial social media post that led to this legal battle, she hasn't acknowledged the legal notice. "She (Verma) hasn't responded...However, she has deleted all defamatory posts and deleted one account pursuant to receiving our notice which is an acknowledgement of her wrongdoing."

Legal necessity

Ganguly's decision to take legal action was necessary: Lawyer

Khan further revealed it was Ganguly who decided to send a defamation notice to Verma after she dragged her 11-year-old son, Rudransh, into the feud. "Rupali decided to take this drastic step when her stepdaughter maliciously labeled her 11-year-old child as illegitimate and the matter escalated with continuous and constant defamatory and derogatory posts thereby character assassinating Rupali," Khan explained.

Emotional distress

'She crossed all limits by attacking an 11-year-old child'

Khan stressed the need to send a notice to Verma, calling her allegations "baseless." She said, "It was imperative, in view of the fact that she was constantly posting defamatory and baseless posts, thereby attacking Rupali's reputation and character. She crossed all limits by attacking an 11-year-old child and terming him illegitimate." Khan also revealed Ganguly is "deeply hurt" by these allegations which have caused her immense emotional distress and mental anguish.

Legal proceedings

Verma's allegations and Ganguly's defamation case

Earlier this month, Verma—daughter of Ashwin Verma's second wife Sapna—accused Ganguly of breaking their family. She also called the Anupamaa actor an "abusive and toxic woman." These allegations follow the resurfacing of a 2020 post by Verma, in which she claimed that Ganguly tried to separate her from her father. In the post, she alleged that Ganguly had an extramarital affair with her father for 12 years while he was still married to his second wife.