'Middle-class struggle is...': Louis Vuitton's auto-rickshaw handbag goes viral

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has unveiled a unique handbag in the shape of an Indian auto-rickshaw, as part of its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The quirky design was shared on Instagram by fashion commentator Diet Paratha, who expressed surprise at not seeing it on the runway. They apparently spotted it at a re-see event the following day. "Did this bag just colonize me? Jokingggggg... NRIs are gonna go crazy for this one tho," they wrote.

Online reactions Netizens are in a frenzy over the bag The handbag's photos went viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, "Middle-class struggle is high-class couture," while another said, "I forget my Rickshaw at home." A comment joked, "So are they going to price it by the meter?," while another user quipped, "It's giving the rich who want to cosplay middle class."

Design details The bag is made from monogrammed leather The handbag is made from Louis Vuitton's signature monogrammed leather and features a buttery texture, miniature handlebars, and wheels. This sculptural piece pays homage to the iconic three-wheeled auto-rickshaw that symbolizes India's bustling streets. While the price of the bag remains under wraps, it is likely to carry a luxury price tag befitting its unique design and craftsmanship.