5 styles that pair perfectly with ballet flats
Ballet flats are one of those versatile footwear choices that can go with almost everything.
Their simple yet elegant design and comfort make them a wardrobe staple.
Be it dressing up for an occasion or keeping it casual, ballet flats can be just the thing you need to put your outfit together.
Here are five styles that go excellently with ballet flats, giving you comfort and style without compromising on elegance.
Effortless style
Casual chic look
Pairing ballet flats with your favorite jeans and a simple top has to be the easiest way to nail an effortless, casual chic look.
Perfect for running errands or casually meeting friends for coffee, this combination is a no-brainer.
Go for skinny or straight-leg jeans to keep things streamlined, and pick a neutral-colored pair of flats to keep the look understated yet stylish.
Professional appeal
Office ready attire
The best way to incorporate ballet flats into your office wardrobe is to wear them with tailored trousers or pencil skirts.
This union gives you a professional appeal while keeping you comfortable through the long work hours.
Pick classic shades like black or navy so that your look is polished enough for most offices.
Breezy comfort
Summer dresses ensemble
During warmer months, ballet flats make for a beautiful pairing with summer dresses, offering breezy comfort without compromising on style.
Choose floral prints or pastel shades in your dress options to further light up this ensemble.
Ballet flats in matching tones will finish off this airy look perfectly.
Cozy layers
Layered fall outfit
As temperatures dip, layering becomes a necessity, and ballet flats slot perfectly into layered fall outfits.
Pair them with leggings, oversized sweaters, and scarves for warm layers that keep you snug while looking fashionable.
Earth-toned ballet flats can also make your overall color palette warmer this season.
Simple elegance
Minimalist aesthetic
For those who lean towards minimalism, pairing ballet flats with monochrome attires lends simple elegance to you effortlessly.
Just stick to neutrals like white, grey, or beige in both clothes and footwear choice, and you're good to go.
The simplicity of the outfit accentuates the clean lines of your garb while keeping the sophistication intact.