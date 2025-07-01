'NCIS' secrets that even superfans missed

NCIS, the hit television show, has kept audiences hooked with its enthralling stories and vibrant characters. As much as everyone knows the on-screen action, some really interesting behind-the-scenes facts have made NCIS what it is. These little tidbits show how much hard work and creativity go into making NCIS, and you'll love the show even more. Here are five interesting behind-the-scenes facts about NCIS.

Harmon's role Mark Harmon's influence on set Not only is Mark Harmon (who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs) an actor on set, but he is also a huge influence behind the scenes. Famous for his professionalism and leadership qualities, Harmon has played a huge role in maintaining an amicable work environment. His dedication towards the show goes beyond acting as he often collaborates with writers and directors to ensure authenticity in storytelling.

Authenticity factor Real-life military consultants In a bid to keep its representation of military procedures and protocols accurate, NCIS employs real-life military consultants. These experts advise on everything from dialogue to the tactical operations shown in episodes. Their involvement is what makes the show so true to life, while also respecting military traditions and practices.

Expanding universe Spin-off success stories The success of NCIS has resulted in several spin-offs such as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Each spin-off delves into different elements of naval crime investigations while remaining tied to the parent series. This expansion has given fans something new to explore while still being tied to characters they know.

Signature Prop The iconic Caf-Pow! drink Abby Sciuto's favorite energy drink, Caf-Pow!, is one of the most recognizable props on NCIS. Despite making numerous appearances throughout episodes as Abby's go-to beverage for late-night lab work sessions, it is filled with cranberry juice during filming. This quirky detail adds an element of fun behind-the-scenes trivia for fans.