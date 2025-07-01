'NCIS' secrets that even superfans missed
What's the story
NCIS, the hit television show, has kept audiences hooked with its enthralling stories and vibrant characters. As much as everyone knows the on-screen action, some really interesting behind-the-scenes facts have made NCIS what it is. These little tidbits show how much hard work and creativity go into making NCIS, and you'll love the show even more. Here are five interesting behind-the-scenes facts about NCIS.
Harmon's role
Mark Harmon's influence on set
Not only is Mark Harmon (who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs) an actor on set, but he is also a huge influence behind the scenes. Famous for his professionalism and leadership qualities, Harmon has played a huge role in maintaining an amicable work environment. His dedication towards the show goes beyond acting as he often collaborates with writers and directors to ensure authenticity in storytelling.
Authenticity factor
Real-life military consultants
In a bid to keep its representation of military procedures and protocols accurate, NCIS employs real-life military consultants. These experts advise on everything from dialogue to the tactical operations shown in episodes. Their involvement is what makes the show so true to life, while also respecting military traditions and practices.
Expanding universe
Spin-off success stories
The success of NCIS has resulted in several spin-offs such as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Each spin-off delves into different elements of naval crime investigations while remaining tied to the parent series. This expansion has given fans something new to explore while still being tied to characters they know.
Signature Prop
The iconic Caf-Pow! drink
Abby Sciuto's favorite energy drink, Caf-Pow!, is one of the most recognizable props on NCIS. Despite making numerous appearances throughout episodes as Abby's go-to beverage for late-night lab work sessions, it is filled with cranberry juice during filming. This quirky detail adds an element of fun behind-the-scenes trivia for fans.
Cast longevity
Long-running cast members
Several cast members have been a part of NCIS since its inception or early seasons, which adds greatly to continuity within storylines over time. Actors like David McCallum (Ducky) have stayed integral parts despite changes among other main characters over the years. Their enduring presence helps maintain consistency across evolving plot arcs.