Mahindra's fully-loaded XEV 9e electric SUV arrives at ₹31L
What's the story
Mahindra has officially announced the price of its fully-loaded XEV 9e model, the Pack 3. It is set at ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The top-tier version of the car comes with a host of advanced features and technologies.
The design highlights include a new face, low-set headlamps, and an illuminated logo from Mahindra. It also boasts a coupe SUV roofline, connected taillight, and 19-inch wheels.
Design
A look inside and out
The XEV 9e's exterior gets piano black accents and flush-fitted door handles, a muscular shoulder line, and aero-optimized alloy wheels.
The rear of the car gets slim connected LED taillights under the boot spoiler.
Inside, Mahindra has equipped it with segment-first triple digital screens, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic glass roof, multi-zone climate control, and HUD with augmented display.
Performance
Powertrain and safety features
The fully-loaded XEV 9e is powered by a 79kWh battery pack producing 285hp of power and 380Nm of torque.
It packs a single-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels, with a claimed range of up to 656km.
On the safety front, all variants come with seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, TPMS, an electric parking brake as well as level-2 ADAS.
Charging
Charging times and drive modes
When plugged into a 175kWh DC fast charger, the XEV 9e can be charged from 20-80% in just 20 minutes. Home chargers come in either a 7.3kWh or an 11.2kWh guise. The car also offers multiple drive modes for enhanced driving experience.
Others
Pricing of BE 6 Pack 3 also revealed
In terms of market competition, the XEV 9e goes up against the BYD Atto 3. It also competes with similarly priced EV offerings such as the MG ZS EV.
Mahindra has also revealed the price of the top-end Pack 3 version of the BE 6 car. It carries a price tag of ₹26.9 lakh (ex-showroom).