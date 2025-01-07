What's the story

Mahindra has officially announced the price of its fully-loaded XEV 9e model, the Pack 3. It is set at ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-tier version of the car comes with a host of advanced features and technologies.

The design highlights include a new face, low-set headlamps, and an illuminated logo from Mahindra. It also boasts a coupe SUV roofline, connected taillight, and 19-inch wheels.