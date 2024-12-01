Summarize Simplifying... In short Aligarh has seen a concerning rise in heart attack incidents among young people, with a 14-year-old recently dying during a school sports practice.

This follows several similar cases, including a 20-year-old girl and an eight-year-old, both succumbing to heart attacks while engaging in physical activities.

This alarming trend extends beyond Aligarh, with a nine-year-old student in Lucknow also dying of cardiac arrest while playing at school.

The incident took place on Friday

Aligarh: 14-year-old dies of heart attack during school sports practice

By Snehil Singh 05:44 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story A 14-year-old boy, identified as Mohit Chaudhary, died after he suffered a heart attack in Sirauli village of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Friday when he was practicing running for a school sports competition. Chaudhary had completed two rounds with his friends before collapsing. His friends informed his family, who rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Recent surge in heart attack cases among Aligarh's youth

Chaudhary's death is one of the many recent heart attack incidents involving young people in Aligarh. Last month, a 20-year-old girl identified as Mamata also succumbed to a heart attack while running in Arrana village, Aligarh. In the last 25 days, three more cardiac arrest cases have been reported in this district. Among the recent cardiac arrest cases in Aligarh is an eight-year-old girl who suffered a heart attack while playing in Lodhi Nagar.

Other recent heart attack cases in Aligarh

On November 20, Syed Barkat Haider, son of former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor SM Afzal, passed away due to a heart attack. Notably, the trend of heart attacks among the youth goes beyond Aligarh. In September, a nine-year-old student died of cardiac arrest while playing at her Lucknow school. The victim's school said the girl fell unconscious while playing in the university's playground, following which she was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.