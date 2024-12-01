Summarize Simplifying... In short The Andhra Pradesh government has dissolved the state Waqf Board due to legal disputes over board member elections and the legality of its formation.

The move comes amid national debates on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to digitize and increase transparency in Waqf boards across India, but has sparked protests from Muslim organizations and opposition parties.

The government is committed to resolving these issues, ensuring the protection of Waqf properties, and promoting minority welfare. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NMD Farooq said the government was determined to untangle legal issues

Andhra Pradesh government dissolves state Waqf Board

By Snehil Singh 05:33 pm Dec 01, 202405:33 pm

What's the story The Andhra Pradesh government has dissolved the state Waqf Board, which was first constituted by the previous YSR Congress regime. The decision was formalized through Government Order (GO) 75, dated November 30. The move comes after a long period of non-functioning owing to legal disputes over the board's formation and election processes.

Legal issues

Legal disputes prompt dissolution of Waqf Board

The decision to dissolve the board was mainly taken because of litigation over the election of board member Shaik Khaja and challenges to the legality of GO 47, which first constituted the board. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had earlier stayed the election of the board's chairperson, referring to pending writ petitions questioning both Khaja's election process and its legality.

Resolution pledge

Government's commitment to resolving legal issues

Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, NMD Farooq, has said that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to address these legal issues. The government hopes to avoid an administrative vacuum and ensure proper management and protection of Waqf properties while also working toward minority welfare. This dissolution comes as national debates continue on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Board criticism

Criticism and reforms surrounding the Waqf Board

The now-dissolved Waqf Board, which was formed in March 2023, had three elected members and eight nominated ones. It was criticized for not having representation from Sunni and Shia scholars and former parliamentarians. There were also concerns regarding conflicts of interest with junior advocates being appointed without proper criteria.

Bill debate

National discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is currently a topic of national debate, aims to bring reforms like digitization and stricter audits for Waqf boards across India. It has led to protests by Muslim organizations and opposition parties who see it as an infringement of constitutional rights. The central government introduced this bill in August 2024 to enhance accountability and transparency in Waqf boards' functioning.