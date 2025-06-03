IMD issues rainfall alert for 11 states till June 5
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 11 states and union territories, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.
The warning indicates severe weather conditions over the next 48 hours, until June 4, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds.
The affected areas are likely to see light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50km/h.
Weather forecast
Yellow alert issued for Delhi
The IMD's bulletin predicted thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
Isolated rainfall is likely in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Dust storms are expected in West Rajasthan, while thundersqualls may hit Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.
A yellow alert has also been issued for Delhi, where light showers are likely along with a temperature drop to 35-37°C.
Flooding and landslides
Over 5.5 lakh people in Assam, Meghalaya affected
More rainfall has also been predicted for northeastern states, which have recorded 36 deaths due to flash floods and other rain-related catastrophes.
The IMD has forecast similar weather for the coming days, with heavy to very heavy rains till June 5.
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura have been particularly affected, with over 5.5 lakh people impacted by incessant rains.
Weather advisory
Heatwave conditions predicted for several states
Light to moderate rainfall had also been predicted for Kerala and Mahe, coastal Karnataka, on June 4th.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on June 4th and over Odisha till June 6th.
The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during June 3 to 5, Odisha during June 3 to 6, and over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on June 4th.