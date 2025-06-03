What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 11 states and union territories, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

The warning indicates severe weather conditions over the next 48 hours, until June 4, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds.

The affected areas are likely to see light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50km/h.