What's the story

Indian street markets are a treasure trove of culinary delights, serving a plethora of dosa toppings to satisfy the taste buds of every kind of foodie.

These markets ensure an authentic experience, where you can discover some unique flavors and combinations.

From traditional chutneys to innovative toppings, the possibilities are endless.

Here's a look at some popular and lesser-known dosa toppings, you might find while wandering through these vibrant markets.