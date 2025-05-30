You'll love these apricot recipes!
What's the story
Not only are dried apricots an amazing ingredient that can add the sweet and tangy flavor to an array of dishes, but they're also delicious and packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Here are five unique ways to add dried apricots to your meals, giving you some fresh ideas for savory and sweet dishes.
From salads to delightful desserts, you'll use dried apricots in new ways!
Fresh twist
Apricot and quinoa salad
Adding dried apricots into a quinoa salad gives an unexpected hint of sweetness to the nutty flavor of quinoa.
To make this dish, cook one cup of quinoa as per package instructions.
Once cooled, combine it with chopped dried apricots, diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mint leaves.
Dress the salad with olive oil and lemon juice for a hint of zest.
This refreshing salad makes for a great light lunch or side dish.
Flavorful fusion
Apricot-infused rice pilaf
Elevate your rice pilaf by adding dried apricots for a unique flavor.
Start by sauteing onions in olive oil until they're translucent.
Then, add a cup of basmati rice, stirring until slightly toasted.
Throw in two cups of vegetable broth and the chopped dried apricots, bringing it to a boil.
Lower the heat, cover, and let it simmer until the rice is fully cooked.
This aromatic pilaf complements many main dishes beautifully.
Sweet treats
Apricot oatmeal cookies
For those with a sweet tooth, try making oatmeal cookies with dried apricots instead of raisins or chocolate chips.
In a mixing bowl, add rolled oats, flour, baking soda, butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and chopped dried apricots.
Shape the dough into balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for ten minutes or until golden brown.
Savory delight
Spiced apricot chutney
Create a spiced apricot chutney by sauteing some onions and garlic.
Then add ginger, turmeric, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and chopped dried apricots. Simmer until thickened for a unique blend of flavors.
Enjoy this aromatic chutney with your loved ones, creating cherished moments and memories that last a lifetime.