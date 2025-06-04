Try these delicious breakfasts today
What's the story
If you are a vegetarian, you would know that morning street food has some amazing delicacies that surprise you with their unique taste and ingredients.
These dishes, mostly available in busy market streets or roadside stalls, give you an insight into local culinary traditions.
The savory to sweet vegetarian options are sure to please a variety of palates and dietary preferences.
Savory pancakes
Savory pancakes with a twist
Savory pancakes are a morning street bite favorite in many parts.
Prepared with rice flour or lentil batter, these pancakes are usually stuffed with vegetables such as onions, carrots, and spinach.
They are generally accompanied by chutneys or sauces that elevate their taste.
The crispy edges and soft centers make them a perfect choice for breakfast lovers wanting something other than the usual.
Potato dumplings
Spicy potato dumplings
Spicy potato dumplings are an excellent way to start your day.
The dumplings are prepared by mashing boiled potatoes with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder, before rolling them into balls and frying them until golden brown.
Usually served with tangy tamarind sauce or mint chutney, they provide a delightful combination of textures and tastes for those who love bold flavors.
Coconut rice cakes
Sweet coconut rice cakes
Sweet coconut rice cakes make for an alluring option for those looking for something sweet in the morning.
Prepared from glutinous rice incorporated with grated coconut and palm sugar syrup, these cakes have a chewy texture, with the sweetness of coconut milk drizzled on top.
They are generally wrapped in banana leaves before steaming, which adds an aromatic touch to this delicious treat.
Herb flatbreads
Herb-infused flatbreads
Herb-infused flatbreads combine fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley with spices such as turmeric or cumin seeds into dough made from whole wheat flour or semolina flour base.
Then cooked over open flame till crisp yet soft inside.
Served alongside yogurt dip seasoned lightly using salt, pepper, and lemon juice- perfect accompaniment any time of day, especially mornings when energy levels need a boost without feeling heavy afterwards!