Do these simple exercises for a stronger core
What's the story
The transverse abdominals are crucial muscles that help stabilize the core and support the spine.
Strengthening these muscles can improve posture, enhance balance, and reduce the risk of injury.
Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can effectively target this muscle group.
Here are five exercises designed to strengthen your transverse abdominals, each focusing on engaging and activating these deep core muscles.
Stability challenge
Plank variations
Planks are the go-to exercise for core strength.
But to specifically focus on transverse abdominals, try variations like side planks or forearm planks.
These variations need you to hold a position while engaging the core deeply.
Holding each plank for 30 seconds to one minute can really work your transverse abdominals.
Controlled movement
Dead bug exercise
The dead bug exercise is perfect for isolating the transverse abdominals while promoting coordination of limbs and core stability.
Lying on your back with arms extended towards the ceiling, lower opposite arm and leg towards the floor without arching your back.
This controlled movement ensures engagement of deep abdominal muscles.
Core engagement
Hollow body hold
The hollow body hold is an excellent way to work your entire core, especially the transverse abdominals.
Lying flat on your back, lift your legs and shoulders off the ground, while keeping your lower back pressed into the floor.
Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds, maintaining constant tension in your midsection.
Balance focused
Bird dog exercise
The bird dog exercise improves your balance and stability by engaging both sides of your body together.
Start on all fours and reach out one arm forward while stretching the opposite leg back without moving hips or torso.
The movement demands a lot of effort from your transverse abdominals to remain stable.
Lower abdominal activation
Leg raises
Leg raises are especially good for targeting lower abs (including transverse) when done correctly without swinging or using too much momentum while lifting up/down.
Lying flat with hands under glutes keeps your form in check throughout the repetitions, getting the most out of exercise execution itself.