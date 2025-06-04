You must visit these beautiful canals in Amsterdam
Amsterdam is famous for its beautiful canals, but beyond the popular routes, some lesser-known waterways remain to be explored.
These underrated city canals provide a glimpse into the history and beauty of the city.
Strolling through these secrets gives a chance to see Amsterdam in a different light, away from the crowded tourist spots.
Here's looking at some of these fascinating canals and what makes them special.
Canal 1
Discovering Brouwersgracht
Often overshadowed by its more famous counterparts, Brouwersgracht has a rich history, as part of Amsterdam's Golden Age trade routes.
Lined with historic warehouses turned into homes, this canal gives a peek into the city's past.
Walking along Brouwersgracht gives you an opportunity to appreciate the architecture and how commerce shaped Amsterdam.
Canal 2
Exploring Egelantiersgracht
Egelantiersgracht is located in the artistic Jordaan district with its quaint streets.
This particular canal is not as crowded as others, which makes it perfect for a quiet stroll.
The surroundings of Egelantiersgracht have beautiful bridges and houseboats that enhance its beauty.
It's an ideal place for those looking to explore local art galleries or spend some quiet time near the water.
Canal 3
Venturing through Zwanenburgwal
Zwanenburgwal takes you down the artistic road, having once housed famed artists like Rembrandt.
The canal's peaceful surroundings stand in contrast to the colorful past, making it a fascinating place to walk through.
From here, you can admire traditional Dutch architecture while pondering over the artistic legacy left by the people from the past.
Canal 4
Strolling along Nieuwe Keizersgracht
Nieuwe Keizersgracht shows another side of Amsterdam with its classy buildings and serene vibes.
This canal is a part of the Plantage neighborhood, which is famous for its greenery and cultural institutions.
A stroll here lets visitors soak in both nature and architectural beauty without the locals or tourists.