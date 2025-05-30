Vanilla extract beyond baking: 5 unique recipes
What's the story
Vanilla extract is generally considered to be a baking product, but its versatility goes way beyond cookies and cakes.
This aromatic ingredient can take a variety of dishes to the next level, adding depth and complexity to flavors.
From savory to sweet, vanilla extract can be utilized in ways unexpected, that may even surprise the most seasoned of cooks.
Here are five such creative recipes.
Flavor boost
Vanilla-infused salad dressing
Vanilla extract can provide a subtle sweetness to salad dressings, balancing out the tanginess of vinegar or citrus.
To prepare a vanilla-infused dressing, mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, and a few drops of vanilla extract.
This mix goes well with mixed greens or fruit-based salads. The hint of vanilla elevates the overall flavor profile without overpowering other ingredients.
Savory twist
Vanilla-spiced roasted vegetables
Roasting veggies with a hint of vanilla extract can enhance their natural sweetness while introducing an unexpected layer of flavor.
Toss your choice of veggies like carrots or sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a dash of vanilla extract before roasting them in the oven.
The end result is an appetizing side dish that goes well with a variety of main courses.
Morning boost
Vanilla-enhanced smoothies
Adding vanilla extract to smoothies can take their taste to another level by giving an extra dimension to fruits and greens.
Blend together your favorite fruits like bananas or berries along with yogurt or milk, and add half a teaspoon of vanilla extract for extra richness.
This simple addition makes an ordinary smoothie special without changing its nutritional value.
Snack time innovation
Homemade vanilla granola bars
Incorporating vanilla extract into homemade granola bars adds warmth and depth to this popular snack option.
Just mix oats, nuts (like almonds or walnuts), honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and some drops of pure vanilla essence before baking them into bars at home easily!
These flavorful treats are perfect for on-the-go snacking anytime during busy days ahead.
Dessert delight
Vanilla-flavored rice pudding
Transform traditional rice pudding with vanilla extract for a unique twist.
Slowly cook rice until tender, then mix in sugar and milk with about one teaspoon of vanilla per serving.
Optionally, top each serving with freshly grated nutmeg for a warm, comforting dessert that showcases the versatility of vanilla.