5 vegetarian dosas to try from Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Southern India is famous for its rich culinary heritage, but Tamil Nadu takes the cake (or dosa, as the case may be).
Out of its many offerings, dosas have emerged as a breakfast staple that has taken the world by storm.
These thin, crispy pancakes of fermented rice and lentil batter can be had in a number of forms and flavors.
Here are five must-try vegetarian dosas that showcase Tamil Nadu's breakfast culture.
Traditional favorite
Classic masala dosa
The classic masala dosa is a favorite among dosa lovers. It has a crisp exterior and spicy potato filling on the inside.
The tangy batter and savory filling make for a delicious combination.
Usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, this dosa gives you an authentic taste of the Tamil cuisine.
Crispy variation
Rava dosa delight
Rava dosa is famous for its distinct texture and method of preparation.
Prepared from semolina instead of rice flour, it features a lacy texture with crisp edges.
The batter doesn't need to be fermented, which makes it quick to prepare.
Usually garnished with onions or green chilies, rava dosa offers a different but equally satisfying experience than traditional ones.
Green gram twist
Pesarattu perfection
What makes pesarattu unique is that it uses green gram (moong dal) as the main ingredient in the batter.
This dosa is a little thicker than others but remains soft from the inside and crisp outside.
It is usually served with ginger chutney or upma to add more flavor dimensions.
Thick pancake style
Onion uttapam experience
Onion uttapam are thicker than your regular dosas, so they are more like pancakes than thin crepes.
But, they use the same ingredients, like rice flour, mixed into the batter.
The chopped onions are sprinkled over the uttapams before they are cooked, which add sweetness when they're caramelized while frying, making each bite deliciously savory.
Water-based batter
Neer dosa simplicity
What sets neer dosa apart is that it uses a water-based batter. This is different from the fermented batters common in Indian cuisine.
As a result, you get ultra-thin crepes. They make a perfect side dish for any meal, be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Its simplicity and versatility make it a clear winner. It's perfect for anyone looking for a light yet filling meal at any hour of the day.