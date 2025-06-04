What's the story

Southern India is famous for its rich culinary heritage, but Tamil Nadu takes the cake (or dosa, as the case may be).

Out of its many offerings, dosas have emerged as a breakfast staple that has taken the world by storm.

These thin, crispy pancakes of fermented rice and lentil batter can be had in a number of forms and flavors.

Here are five must-try vegetarian dosas that showcase Tamil Nadu's breakfast culture.