Explore Botswana: Recommendations for travelers and foodies alike
What's the story
Offering a unique blend of nature and culture, Botswana makes for an ideal week-long vegetarian adventure.
From Kalahari desert's vast expanses to Okavango delta's lush greenery, this itinerary packs a bit of everything.
You can soak in local culture, while enjoying the delicious vegetarian meals that showcase Botswana's rich agricultural heritage.
Urban exploration
Discovering Gaborone's vegetarian scene
Start your journey in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city.
Explore local markets such as Main Mall and Riverwalk Mall where you can find fresh produce and traditional crafts.
Visit restaurants offering vegetarian options inspired by local ingredients like sorghum, millet, and beans.
Don't miss out on trying seswaa made with plant-based alternatives or morogo, a popular dish made from wild spinach.
Nature adventure
Wildlife safari in Chobe National Park
Head north to Chobe National Park for an unforgettable wildlife safari experience.
As you explore the park's diverse ecosystems, enjoy packed vegetarian lunches featuring fruits, nuts, and grains.
The park is home to one of Africa's largest concentrations of elephants as well as other wildlife like lions and giraffes.
Opt for guided tours that respect animal habitats while giving you insights into conservation efforts.
Local experience
Cultural immersion in Maun
Travel west to Maun, the gateway to the Okavango Delta.
Engage with local communities through cultural tours that include traditional dance performances and craft workshops.
Sample vegetarian dishes at community-run eateries where you can taste locally grown vegetables prepared using traditional methods.
Learn about sustainable farming practices from locals who are passionate about preserving their environment.
Water journey
Exploring Okavango Delta by Mokoro
Take a mokoro ride through the waterways of the Okavango Delta to experience its serene beauty.
The peaceful ride lets you observe aquatic life up close while enjoying snacks such as roasted peanuts or dried fruits farmed from nearby farms.
Guides often tell stories about their connection to this unique ecosystem during such excursions.
Tranquil retreat
Relaxation at Makgadikgadi Salt Pans
Conclude your trip with a visit to Makgadikgadi Salt Pans for some relaxation amidst stunning landscapes reminiscent of another world entirely!
Stargaze under clear skies after indulging in simple yet satisfying meals featuring root vegetables cooked over open fires—a perfect way to end your week-long exploration across spatial Botswana!