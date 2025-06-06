When in Uttarakhand, try these local dishes
Nestled in the northern part of India, Uttarakhand serves delicious traditional breakfasts which are comforting and energizing.
Made with locally-sourced ingredients, these meals give you a nutritious start to the day.
The simplicity and wholesomeness of these dishes truly reflects the region's rich culinary heritage.
From hearty porridges to flavorful flatbreads, Uttarakhandi breakfasts are meant to fuel your body with energy while keeping you satisfied all morning.
Spiced potatoes
Aloo ke gutke: Spiced potato delight
Aloo ke gutke is a popular breakfast dish in Uttarakhand, prepared from boiled potatoes seasoned with spices such as turmeric and coriander.
Served along with puris or chapatis, this dish makes a filling option for those seeking an energetic start to their day.
The combination of spices not only enhances the flavor but also aids digestion, making it a staple in many households across the region.
Millet porridge
Jhangora ki kheer: Millet porridge
Jhangora ki kheer is a sweet porridge made from barnyard millet, milk, and sugar.
This healthy dish is usually flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts to add texture and taste.
Being rich in fiber and essential nutrients, this kheer keeps you energetic through the morning.
It is especially loved during festivals but can be eaten as an everyday breakfast too.
Finger millet bread
Mandua ki roti: Finger millet bread
Mandua ki roti is made by mixing finger millet flour with water to make dough. The dough is then rolled into flatbreads.
Finger millet's high calcium content helps strengthen bones. Complex carbohydrates in it provide energy.
These rotis are usually served with ghee or seasonal vegetables like spinach or radish greens for additional nutrition.
Spinach dish
Kafuli: Spinach-based dish
Kafuli is a thick curry made out of spinach and fenugreek leaves, prepared in an iron kadhai.
This dish is rich in vitamin A, improving vision health and increasing immunity with its antioxidants.
Served with rice or mandua ki roti traditionally, it makes a wholesome breakfast or any time meal option.