Nestled in the northern part of India, Uttarakhand serves delicious traditional breakfasts which are comforting and energizing.

Made with locally-sourced ingredients, these meals give you a nutritious start to the day.

The simplicity and wholesomeness of these dishes truly reflects the region's rich culinary heritage.

From hearty porridges to flavorful flatbreads, Uttarakhandi breakfasts are meant to fuel your body with energy while keeping you satisfied all morning.