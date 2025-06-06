Canoeing in the Scottish Highlands: Top spots
What's the story
The Scottish Highlands has some of the most unexplored waterways, perfect for canoe aficionados.
These hidden gems give you a peaceful and beautiful time, far from the bustling tourist traps.
Canoeing in these waterways takes adventurers through the natural beauty of Scotland, in a calm environment.
Here are some of the best overlooked routes for canoeing in this beautiful part of the world.
Loch Shiel
Loch Shiel's tranquil waters
Loch Shiel is one of the most picturesque lochs in Scotland, spanning over 28 kilometers.
With its calm waters and awe-inspiring views of hills and forests around, it makes for an ideal canoeing spot.
Paddlers would love spotting wildlife such as eagles and deer sitting on the shores.
Since the loch is remote, it attracts fewer visitors, hence, peace for those who crave solitude on their journey.
River Spey
River Spey's gentle flow
The River Spey is renowned for its gentle flow, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced paddlers.
Spanning approximately 172 kilometers, it offers diverse landscapes, ranging from lush forests to open moorlands.
Canoeists can explore various sections of the river while enjoying opportunities to fish or observe local wildlife like otters and herons.
Caledonian Canal
Caledonian Canal's historic route
Bridging history with nature, the Caledonian Canal connects several lochs through Scotland's Great Glen.
Stretching more than 97-kilometers, this man-made waterway allows paddlers to navigate through locks while taking in breathtaking views of their surroundings.
Perfect for those who wish to marry their passion for canoeing with an exploration of historical sites, the canal is a must-visit.
Loch Maree
Loch Maree's scenic beauty
Loch Maree has crystal-clear waters surrounded by rugged mountains and ancient pinewoods.
This loch, which is about 20 kilometers long, gives enough space to canoeists looking for peace in the lap of nature.
You may even spot rare species like black-throated divers or golden eagles while paddling around this gorgeous area.