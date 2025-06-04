Buttermilk lovers, you need to try these variations
What's the story
As the summer heat peaks, keeping yourself cool and refreshed becomes a priority.
One traditional Indian drink that can provide relief is spiced buttermilk.
Known for its cooling properties, buttermilk can be jazzed up with different spices to create delicious and refreshing drinks.
These variants not only help you beat the heat but also aid digestion.
Here are some popular Indian-inspired spiced buttermilk variants to try this summer.
Traditional flavor
Classic masala chaas
Masala chaas is a classic variant of spiced buttermilk, made with yogurt, water, and a combination of spices like cumin, black salt, and ginger.
This drink is often topped with fresh coriander leaves to enhance its flavor.
The combination of spices helps you digest food and cools down the body, making it a perfect option for hot days.
Refreshing twist
Minty pudina chaas
Pudina chaas introduces mint into the mix for an extra refreshing twist. Fresh mint leaves are blended with yogurt and water to create this variant.
The addition of roasted cumin powder enhances its taste, while providing digestive benefits.
Mint's natural cooling properties make this drink particularly soothing during peak summer temperatures.
Fiery kick
Spicy green chili buttermilk
For those who like it a bit spicy, green chili buttermilk provides a fiery kick.
This version has finely chopped green chilies added into the yogurt base with salt and roasted cumin powder.
While it sounds intense, the spice level can be toned down according to preference, providing both heat relief and flavor enhancement.
Zesty blend
Ginger-lemon buttermilk delight
Ginger-lemon buttermilk hits all the right zesty notes, and is also beneficial for digestion.
Add a bit of grated ginger and lemon juice while preparing buttermilk traditionally.
The tanginess from the lemon is a perfect match for ginger's warmth, and helps with digestion after meals, or on hot afternoons when energy falls due to the heat outside.
Hydrating mix
Cucumber-coriander cooler
The cucumber-coriander cooler also brings in hydration with cucumber slices blended into the chilled, yogurt-based concoction along with freshly chopped coriander leaves as a garnish option if you'd like.
This hydrating mix guarantees maximum refreshment during the sweltering days to come without sacrificing the taste or health benefits typically associated with the consumption practices of these drinks across India historically speaking.