What's the story

As the summer heat peaks, keeping yourself cool and refreshed becomes a priority.

One traditional Indian drink that can provide relief is spiced buttermilk.

Known for its cooling properties, buttermilk can be jazzed up with different spices to create delicious and refreshing drinks.

These variants not only help you beat the heat but also aid digestion.

Here are some popular Indian-inspired spiced buttermilk variants to try this summer.