5 exercises to boost your walking performance
What's the story
Walking is a fundamental activity that most of us do every day.
By optimizing your walking efficiency, you can experience better health, improved endurance, and a reduced risk of injury.
This article explores five lower body exercises that specifically target and strengthen the muscles used in walking.
Concentrating on these exercises can dramatically improve your walking efficiency, providing stronger muscle support and enhancing your overall performance.
Squats
Squats for stronger quads
Squats are an excellent exercise for strengthening the quadriceps, which are essential for walking.
By building strength in these muscles, you can increase your stride length and speed.
To do a squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body like you're sitting back into a chair, and then stand back up.
Three sets of 10 repetitions daily can greatly improve quad strength.
Lunges
Lunges for improved balance
Lunges target multiple lower body muscles like the glutes, hamstrings, and calves, while enhancing balance - crucial for effective walking.
Step forward with one foot and lower your hips until both knees are bent at roughly a 90-degree angle.
Ensure your front knee aligns directly above your ankle.
Switching legs for three sets of 10 lunges on each side will lead to significant enhancements in balance and muscle endurance.
Calf raises
Calf raises for stronger calves
Strong calf muscles = more powerful steps.
Calf raises are easy and effective: just stand tall and push through the balls of your feet to lift your heel as high as you can, then lower it back down.
Doing three sets of 15 reps every day will strengthen those calves, giving you a stronger push-off with every step you take.
Bridges
Glute bridges for core and hip stability
Glute bridges strengthen the glutes and hamstrings while also activating the core muscles, which are essential for maintaining stability during walking.
Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground.
Raise your hips towards the ceiling and then slowly lower them back down.
Performing three sets of 12 repetitions will improve core stability and hip strength.
Leg raises
Side leg raises for lateral strength
Side leg raises strengthen the abductor muscles, which are crucial for lateral stability.
Simply lie on one side with your legs stacked, raise the top leg, and then lower it without letting it touch the other one.
Performing two sets of 15 repetitions on each side will significantly enhance your lateral strength.