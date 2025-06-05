These exercises can boost your hip flexibility
What's the story
Maintaining hip flexibility and joint resilience is key to being mobile and avoiding injuries.
Regular exercises focusing on these areas can improve your range of motion, decrease stiffness, and boost balance.
Here, we've listed five practical exercises that you can easily add to your daily routine to improve your hip health.
They are easy but effective, requiring minimal equipment but giving you maximum benefit.
Stretch 1
Butterfly stretch for hip openness
The butterfly stretch is a classic exercise that works wonders on the inner thighs, hips, and groin area.
For this stretch, sit on the floor with your feet together and knees bent outward.
Gently press your knees toward the ground using your elbows while keeping your back straight.
Hold for 20 to 30 seconds to feel a gentle stretch in the hips.
Movement 1
Hip circles for joint mobility
Hip circles are great for improving joint mobility since they engage the entire hip area.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands on your hips.
Slowly rotate your hips in a circular motion clockwise 10 times, and repeat counterclockwise.
This exercise helps lubricate the joints and improves flexibility.
Pose 1
Pigeon pose for deep stretching
The pigeon pose is a yoga-inspired exercise that gives a deep stretch to the hip flexors and glutes.
Start off in a plank position, then bring one knee forward toward your wrist and extend the other leg back.
Gently lower yourself onto the mat while keeping hips square to feel an intense stretch in the hip area.
Swing 1
Leg swings for dynamic flexibility
Leg swings are dynamic movements that drastically boost flexibility by loosening up the tight muscles around the hips.
To do this exercise, stand next to the wall or another sturdy surface for support.
Now, swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled motion for ten times.
After you're done swinging one leg, switch to the other and repeat the process.
This exercise is crucial for boosting hip mobility.
Lunge 1
Lunge stretches for strengthening hips
Not only do lunge stretches improve flexibility, they also strengthen the muscles around the hips, improving stability over time.
Start by stepping forward into a lunge position, making sure the front knee stays aligned above the ankle.
Lower the back knee toward the ground without touching it, hold for a moment, and then return to the standing position.
Repeat eight times on each side.