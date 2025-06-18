Start your day with these breathing exercises
What's the story
Starting your day right can do wonders to your morning vitality and overall wellness.
Breathing exercises are some of the simplest, yet effective ways to boost energy levels, improve focus, and reduce stress.
Including these into your morning routine can set a positive tone for the rest of the day.
Here are five breathing tips that can help you achieve a more energized, balanced start to your mornings.
Diaphragm focus
Deep diaphragmatic breathing
Deep diaphragmatic breathing means inhaling deeply through your nose and letting your diaphragm expand fully.
This way, you take in more oxygen which helps reduce stress and promotes relaxation.
Doing this for five minutes every morning can expand your lung capacity and circulation. This can leave you feeling energetic throughout the day.
Nostrils balance
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing balances both hemispheres of the brain by regulating airflow through each nostril.
In this practice, you close one nostril and inhale through the other, then switch sides after exhaling.
It calms the mind, improves concentration, and balances the energy flow in the body.
Box method
Box breathing technique
The box breathing technique has a structured approach with four equal parts: inhale, hold, exhale, and hold again.
Each part lasts for four seconds.
This exercise promotes mental clarity by lowering anxiety levels and increasing focus.
Doing box breathing in the morning prepares you mentally for daily challenges by instilling a sense of calmness.
Lion's roar
Lion's breath exercise
Lion's breath is an energizing exercise.
It involves taking a deep breath through the nose followed by a forceful open-mouthed exhalation, while sticking your tongue out.
This active practice releases tension from facial muscles and encourages throat muscles, as well as the vocal cords—making you more alert.
Relaxation cycle
4-7-8 breathing pattern
The 4-7-8 breathing pattern involves inhaling quietly through your nose for four counts, holding breath for seven counts, and then exhaling completely through mouth over eight counts (with a whooshing sound effect if possible).
Known as relaxing breathwork due to its ability to lower heart rate quickly, this pattern aids sleep quality when practiced regularly before bedtime too.