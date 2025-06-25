5 spirulina recipes to improve your wellness

Spirulina, a blue-green algae, has been praised for its high protein content and rich vitamins and minerals. Adding spirulina to your diet can improve your wellness by increasing energy levels and aiding immune function. Here are five creative recipes that seamlessly add spirulina to your daily meals, providing nutritional benefits and delicious flavors.

Breakfast boost Spirulina smoothie bowl delight Start your day with a vibrant spirulina smoothie bowl. Blend one banana, a handful of spinach, one tablespoon of spirulina powder, and half a cup of almond milk until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like kiwi or berries, chia seeds, and granola. This nutrient-packed breakfast provides essential vitamins to kickstart your morning.

Lunch lift Spirulina-infused green pasta Transform your lunch with spirulina-infused green pasta. Cook whole wheat pasta according to package instructions. In a blender, mix two tablespoons of olive oil, one clove of garlic, one tablespoon of spirulina powder, fresh basil leaves, and lemon juice to make a sauce. Toss the cooked pasta in this sauce for an energizing meal rich in antioxidants.

Snack sensation Spirulina guacamole dip Elevate your snack game with spirulina guacamole dip. Mash two ripe avocados in a bowl; add one teaspoon of spirulina powder along with lime juice, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix well until combined. Serve this vibrant dip with tortilla chips or vegetable sticks for an afternoon pick-me-up.