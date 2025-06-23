Try these crunchy lentil snacks today

Lentils are the new go-to for those looking for healthy snacks. Packed with protein and fiber, lentils are a great alternative to satisfy your munchies with a crunchy bite instead of an unhealthy one. Not only do these snacks give you your daily nutrients, they also come in different flavors to suit your taste buds. Here are five crunchy lentil snacks that can replace unhealthy munchies easily, without compromising on taste.

Drive 1 Spicy lentil chips If you love a little spice in your snacking, spicy lentil chips are a perfect pick. Prepared using ground lentils and spices like chili powder and paprika, these chips pack a fiery punch. They are baked, not fried, making them far healthier (fat-wise). Each serving offers something around five grams of protein, making it an ideal pick for anyone looking to up their protein game while munching on something spicy.

Drive 2 Lentil crackers with herbs Lentil crackers, infused with aromatic herbs like rosemary and thyme, are an aromatic snacking experience. The crackers are made by mixing lentil flour with a bunch of herbs, which makes them savory as hell. They're amazing with dips and even on their own as they offer about four grams of fiber in every serving. The herbs add to the taste and nutrition, both.

Drive 3 Roasted lentil puffs Roasted lentil puffs give you a light but crunchy texture that is irresistible. These are prepared by roasting whole lentils until they are crispy enough. Seasoned with sea salt or other natural flavors, they make a fantastic low-calorie snacking option. Each serving has about six grams of protein, making them perfect for anyone looking for nutritious snacking options without added sugars or preservatives.

Drive 4 Lentil granola bars Lentil granola bars marry the goodness of oats and nuts with the nutrition of lentils. The bars offer sustained energy with a perfect balance between carbs, proteins, and healthy fats. Loaded with about seven grams of protein per bar, they are an ideal on-the-go snack for busy bees to keep their energy levels up all day long without having to rely on sugary treats.