Add these 5 edible flowers to your daily meals
What's the story
From centuries, edible flowers have been a part of culinary traditions around the world.
They not just bring a splash of color but also add unique flavors to day-to-day dishes.
From salads to desserts, edible flowers can turn any mundane recipe into an extraordinary experience.
They give a range of tastes and textures that can enhance any dish.
Here are some unique edible flowers you can add to your culinary repertoire.
Peppery flavor
Nasturtiums: A peppery delight
Nasturtiums are famous for their bright colors and peppery taste (like watercress).
These vivid blooms can be used in salads, sandwiches, or as garnishes on other dishes. The entire plant is edible, including the leaves and seeds, making it quite versatile.
Nasturtiums not only add to the visual appeal of a dish but also lend a spicy kick that goes well with many savory recipes.
Floral aroma
Lavender: Aromatic elegance
We often think of lavender for its calming scent, but the herb also provides a sweet floral flavor in cooking.
It complements both sweet and savory dishes, making it an amazing addition to baked goodies like cookies and cakes or even roasted veggies.
However, when using lavender in recipes, ensure you use culinary-grade lavender for the safety and flavor to be optimal.
Visual appeal
Pansies: Colorful versatility
Pansies are available in many colors and have a mild lettuce-like taste with undertones of wintergreen.
They're ideal for dressing up cakes or bringing some color to salads and drinks.
Their paper-thin petals make them the perfect garnish for appetizers or desserts, without overriding other flavors in the dish.
Vibrant hue
Calendula: The poor man's saffron
Calendula petals are commonly known as "poor man's saffron" because of their bright yellow-orange shade. This color mimics saffron threads when dried.
Although they don't imitate saffron's unique flavor, calendula imparts a hint of peppery taste.
Use calendula petals as garnish on soups or stews for an additional pop of color.
Refreshing taste
Borage: Cucumber-like freshness
With their refreshing cucumber-like flavor, borage flowers make an ideal addition to summer drinks and salads.
These star-shaped blue blooms can also be frozen into ice cubes, adding a decorative touch to drinks.
Or, scattering them over fruit salads gives an unexpected twist, elevating traditional flavors with their unique taste and visual appeal.
This versatility makes borage an excellent choice for elevating everyday dishes.