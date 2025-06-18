Surprising health benefits of nectarines
What's the story
Often confused with peaches because of their similar look, nectarines are a delicious fruit with smooth skin.
Not just delicious, nectarines are also rich in nutrients, which can provide a wide range of health benefits.
From boosting your immune system to improving skin health, nectarines have more to offer than you think.
Let's take a look at some surprising benefits of including nectarines in your diet.
Immunity
Boosts immune system
Nectarines are also loaded with vitamin C, which is crucial for keeping your immune system healthy.
Eating vitamin C-rich foods can help shorten the duration and severity of common colds and other infections.
One nectarine gives roughly 10% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, making it an easily-available option to incorporate into your diet for improved immunity.
Digestion
Supports digestive health
Fiber is extremely important for digestive health, and nectarines are a rich source of soluble and insoluble fiber.
Soluble fiber ensures that blood sugar levels remain in check and cholesterol is reduced, while insoluble fiber helps prevent constipation by adding bulk to stool.
By adding nectarines to your diet, you can maintain regular bowel movements and improve overall digestive health.
Skin care
Promotes skin health
The antioxidants found in nectarines, like beta-carotene and vitamin E, are important for healthy skin.
These antioxidants protect the skin from damage due to free radicals and UV rays.
Regular intake of nectarines may also give you a more youthful appearance by slowing the process of aging like wrinkles.
Weight control
Aids weight management
Nectarines are low on calories and high on water content, making them an excellent option for those looking to manage their weight.
The fiber content also keeps you fuller for longer, limiting your overall calorie intake for the day.
Adding nectarines to your meals or as a snack can be a satisfying way to stick to weight management goals without compromising on taste.
Heart care
Enhances heart health
Potassium is another essential mineral that is abundantly present in nectarines and has been linked to heart health.
It helps maintain normal blood pressure levels.
Getting enough potassium in your diet is associated with lower risk factors for heart disease such as hypertension and stroke.
Including nectarines in your diet can help maintain your cardiovascular health over time.