Unique cereal toppings we bet you haven't tried yet
What's the story
Cereal is a go-to breakfast option for most of us, providing ease and a quick start to the day.
But, did you know that adding nutritious toppings to your cereal can make it much healthier?
From nuts to seeds, you can add a variety of nutrient-rich ingredients to make your morning meal a powerhouse of energy and wellness.
Here are five unique toppings.
Berry Boost
Fresh berries for antioxidants
Adding fresh berries like blueberries, strawberries or raspberries to your cereal gives an amazing source of antioxidants.
These fruits are loaded with vitamins C and K, and provide fiber which facilitates digestion.
The natural sweetness of berries also minimizes the requirement of added sugars in your breakfast bowl.
Nutty crunch
Nuts and seeds for healthy fats
Adding nuts like almonds or walnuts and seeds like chia or flaxseeds, brings healthy fats into your meal.
These ingredients are known to promote heart health by delivering omega-3 fatty acids and protein.
A small handful can give texture and keep you satiated for a longer time.
Creamy addition
Greek yogurt for protein boost
Adding a dollop of Greek yogurt to your cereal not only gives it a creamy texture but also makes it protein-packed.
The additional protein helps repair your muscles and keeps you from getting hungry the entire morning.
By opting for plain Greek yogurt, you will also avoid the additional sugars that flavored ones have, making the healthiest choice for your breakfast.
Banana slice
Sliced bananas for potassium
Adding sliced bananas in your cereal introduces potassium which is critical for heart health and blood pressure regulation.
Their sweetness enhances the flavor of cereal without overpowering it, giving you a perfect balance.
This makes bananas an excellent topping choice, making your breakfast nutritious enough to keep you healthy and energetic the whole day.
Sweet touch
Honey drizzle for natural sweetness
Drizzling honey over your cereal not only provides a natural way to sweeten it but also does away with refined sugars.
Rich in antioxidants, honey comes with antibacterial properties that promote health.
Its moderate use can be beneficial, making it a perfect choice for those willing to amp up their breakfast's flavor while contributing positively to their wellness.