Sweet corn v/s green peas: Which is healthier?

Sweet corn and green peas are two popular vegetables that are packed with nutrients. Both are such versatile ingredients that they can be added to numerous dishes, providing unique health benefits. Knowing the nutritional value of sweet corn and green peas can help you make informed dietary choices. Here are their nutritional benefits that would make you include the two in your diet.

Nutrient content Rich in vitamins and minerals Sweet corn has vitamins such as vitamin C, thiamine, and folate. It also provides minerals like magnesium and phosphorus. Green peas are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, and a few B vitamins. They also offer essential minerals like manganese and iron. Both vegetables contribute a lot to the daily nutrient intake when consumed regularly.

Dietary fiber Fiber content comparison Dietary fiber is extremely important for our digestive health. Sweet corn gives two grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, which helps you digest food better and keeps you feeling full. Green peas give an even higher amount of fiber, with around five grams per 100 grams serving. Adding either of the two vegetables to your diet would ensure healthy digestion, thanks to fiber.

Protein levels Protein contribution While not as high as legumes or nuts, both sweet corn and green peas pack protein that fills up daily intake needs. Sweet corn provides approximately three grams of protein per 100 grams serving, while green peas deliver about five grams on a similar serving size. These proteins help in maintaining muscles and overall body function.