Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Sweet corn v/s green peas: Which is healthier?
Summarize
Sweet corn v/s green peas: Which is healthier?
Refer to this guide

Sweet corn v/s green peas: Which is healthier?

By Anujj Trehaan
Jun 23, 2025
01:35 pm
What's the story

Sweet corn and green peas are two popular vegetables that are packed with nutrients. Both are such versatile ingredients that they can be added to numerous dishes, providing unique health benefits. Knowing the nutritional value of sweet corn and green peas can help you make informed dietary choices. Here are their nutritional benefits that would make you include the two in your diet.

Nutrient content

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Sweet corn has vitamins such as vitamin C, thiamine, and folate. It also provides minerals like magnesium and phosphorus. Green peas are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, and a few B vitamins. They also offer essential minerals like manganese and iron. Both vegetables contribute a lot to the daily nutrient intake when consumed regularly.

Dietary fiber

Fiber content comparison

Dietary fiber is extremely important for our digestive health. Sweet corn gives two grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, which helps you digest food better and keeps you feeling full. Green peas give an even higher amount of fiber, with around five grams per 100 grams serving. Adding either of the two vegetables to your diet would ensure healthy digestion, thanks to fiber.

Protein levels

Protein contribution

While not as high as legumes or nuts, both sweet corn and green peas pack protein that fills up daily intake needs. Sweet corn provides approximately three grams of protein per 100 grams serving, while green peas deliver about five grams on a similar serving size. These proteins help in maintaining muscles and overall body function.

Calorie count

Caloric value insights

Understanding caloric content is important to manage energy intake effectively. Sweet corn has roughly 86 calories per 100 grams serving, while green peas have slightly lesser calories, with roughly 81 calories for the same amount. Both options make for moderate calories, which is ideal for all kinds of diets, without being too heavy on calories.