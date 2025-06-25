Add these 5 herbs to your daily meals

In vegetarian cooking, herbs are a must-have for elevating flavors and adding dimension. While basil and parsley are popular, a few lesser-known herbs can take a humble meal to the next level. These herbs amplify taste, aroma, and texture in world vegetarian cuisine, making them priceless for culinary creativity.

Aromatic addition Lovage: The celery substitute Lovage is another herb that tastes like celery but with a much stronger taste. It is commonly used in soups, stews, and salads to impart a fresh, aromatic element. Its leaves can be used for garnishing or pureed into sauces for an extra kick. Lovage seeds can also be powdered and used as a spice, adding versatility to different vegetarian dishes.

Unique taste Epazote: Mexican flavor enhancer Native to Mexico and Central America, epazote is famous for its unique flavor that hits notes of oregano, anise, and mint. It is often added to bean preparations due to its taste and also because it reduces gas produced during digestion. This herb can be added fresh or dried to soups, quesadillas, or even sprinkled over roasted vegetables.

Versatile Leaf Shiso: The Japanese basil Shiso leaves belong to the mint family and have a complex flavor with hints of cinnamon and clove. Commonly used in Japanese cuisine, shiso adds freshness when wrapped around rice or tofu dishes. They can also be chopped into salads or infused into oils for dressings. Both green and red varieties lend different nuances to vegetarian meals.

Refreshing zest Lemon balm: Citrus aroma booster Although lemon balm belongs to the mint family, it has a unique lemony scent and taste that makes it stand out. The herb works equally well in sweet and savory dishes; it can brighten up fruit salads or add zestiness when mixed into grain based salads like quinoa or couscous. The lemon balm tea is another popular use that goes perfectly with light vegetarian meals.