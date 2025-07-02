Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Makhana: A healthy alternative to cheesy puffs
Summarize
Makhana: A healthy alternative to cheesy puffs
Calling all foodies

Makhana: A healthy alternative to cheesy puffs

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 02, 2025
06:22 pm
What's the story

Makhana, aka fox nuts or lotus seeds, is fast becoming an ideal replacement for unhealthy snacks like cheesy puffs. Low-calorie, high-nutrition makhana makes for a guilt-free snack. Unlike cheesy puffs which are mostly loaded with artificial flavors and unhealthy fats, makhana gives you all necessary nutrients, without compromising on taste. Here's why you should make the switch to makhana over cheesy puffs.

Health boost

Nutritional benefits of makhana

Being rich in protein and fiber, makhana makes for an ideal snack for anyone looking to maintain or lose some weight. It is also rich in essential amino acids that promote muscle growth and repair. Plus, makhana is lower in calories than cheesy puffs, which are generally loaded with unhealthy fats and sodium. The antioxidants found in makhana also fight oxidative stress, maintaining overall health.

Flavor variety

Versatility in flavors

One of the most appealing aspects of makhana is how easily it absorbs different flavors. Be it spicy, tangy, or sweet snacks, makhana can be seasoned without compromising on its nutritional value. This versatility enables snackers to enjoy different tastes while still going for a healthier option over the limited flavor options available with cheesy puffs.

Homemade convenience

Easy preparation at home

Preparing makhana at home is easy and it hardly requires any ingredients. Just roast them with spices or herbs of your choice and voila, you have got a delicious snack customized for your taste. Not only does this homemade method ensure freshness, but you also have control over the amount of salt and oil you want to use—something you cannot do with cheesy puffs.

Budget-friendly choice

Cost-effective snacking option

Makhana also provides an economical snacking option as compared to many packaged snacks such as cheesy puffs, which can get expensive owing to branding and packaging costs. A small amount of raw makhana lasts a long time when roasted at home, giving you multiple servings from a single purchase and keeping costs low.