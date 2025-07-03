Make lavender lemonade at home; we tell you how

Lavender lemonade is a refreshing and aromatic drink that marries the floral notes of lavender with the tangy taste of lemons. This delightful drink is ideal for warm days or as an interesting addition to any gathering. Making lavender lemonade at home is easy and requires just a few ingredients. Follow these easy steps to create a delicious and fragrant drink that will wow your guests and offer a soothing experience.

Ingredients Gather fresh ingredients To make lavender lemonade, you'll first need to gather fresh ingredients. You'll need fresh lemons, dried culinary lavender, sugar, and water. Make sure the lemons are ripe so you can extract maximum juice out of them. Culinary lavender can be found at specialty stores or online; make sure you use this kind as it's safe to consume. Having all ingredients ready will make the process easier.

Infusion Prepare lavender infusion To start, you'll want to prepare the lavender infusion. In a saucepan, boil two cups of water and add two tablespoons of dried culinary lavender. Let it steep for around 10 minutes to draw the flavor completely. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into another container to discard any solid particles, giving you the clear infusion to mix with other ingredients.

Juicing Squeeze fresh lemons While your lavender infusion cools down, squeeze fresh lemon juice from about six lemons until you have about one cup of juice. Use a citrus juicer or squeeze by hand over a strainer to catch seeds and pulp, if desired. Freshly squeezed lemon juice provides an authentic taste compared to store-bought alternatives.