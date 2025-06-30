Want to sleep like a baby? Do these 5 things

Establishing a bedtime routine can go a long way in improving sleep quality and well-being. Simple tasks before going to bed can relax the mind and body, making it easier to sleep. Here's a look at five simple ways to decompress with bedtime routines that are easy to follow in daily life. These methods emphasize creating a calming environment and inducing relaxation, which ensures restful nights.

Literary escape Reading a book Reading a book before bed is the perfect way to unwind and relax your mind. It takes you to another world, giving a distraction from the daily stressors. Ideally, choose calming/enjoyable genres, avoiding the too stimulating ones. Just 20 minutes of reading can lower your stress levels by up to 68%, research suggests. Ensure lighting is soft and comfortable to not disrupt body's sleep signals.

Calm focus Practicing mindfulness meditation Mindfulness meditation is all about focusing on the present moment without any judgment. By focusing on deep breaths and being aware of thoughts and sensations, this practice helps reduce anxiety and promotes relaxation. Just sit quietly for five to ten minutes, focus on your breath or keep repeating a calming mantra. Regular practice of mindfulness meditation has been proven to improve sleep quality over time.

Relaxing movement Gentle yoga stretches Doing gentle yoga stretches before going to bed helps release tension from muscles that build up during the day. Simple poses such as child's pose or seated forward bend help promote relaxation without putting in much effort. These stretches improve blood circulation and prepare the body for rest by signaling it is time to wind down.

Melodic tranquility Listening to soothing music Listening to soothing music can set up a peaceful atmosphere to prepare for sleep. Pick tracks with slow tempos and soft melodies that promote relaxation over excitement or alertness. Classical music does the trick most of the time, but experiment with different genres until you find what works for you personally.