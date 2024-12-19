#ThisDayThatYear: Bo Jackson achieves historic two-sport All-Star feat
On 19 December 1990, Bo Jackson made sports history by becoming the first athlete to be selected to All-Star games in two sports: the MLB All-Star Game and the NFL Pro Bowl. Renowned for his exceptional talent in baseball and football, Jackson's dual-sport achievement cemented his legacy. He was selected for the MLB All-Star Game in 1989, and a year later the Pro Bowl.
Jackson becomes first athlete to star in two-sport All-Star games
On December 19, 1990, Jackson became the first athlete named to both MLB and NFL All-Star games, selected for the Pro Bowl after an outstanding season with the Los Angeles Raiders. Known for his remarkable athleticism, Jackson had earlier starred in the 1989 MLB All-Star Game with a memorable home run. His dual-sport success captivated fans, though his Pro Bowl selection sparked some controversy.
Recap of Jackson's 1989 MLB All-Star season
In 1989, the outfielder hit .256 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs across 135 games for the Kansas City Royals. Despite his power, his 172 strikeouts tied for 10th most by a right-handed batter since 1893. Jackson showcased a .310 on-base percentage, a .495 slugging percentage, and a .805 OPS, earning him the 1989 All-Star Game selection.
Highlights of Jackson's 1990 NFL Pro Bowl season
In 1990, the running back played just 10 games for the Raiders but managed to rush for 698 yards with an impressive 5.6 yards per carry. Averaging 69.8 yards per game, he scored five touchdowns and earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection, showcasing his remarkable athletic ability despite a shortened season.