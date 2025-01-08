Every Netflix record shattered by 'Squid Game' Season 2
What's the story
Squid Game Season 2 has broken new viewership records on Netflix—continuing the global phenomenon that started in 2021.
The first season concluded with a promise for more narrative development as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) vowed to take down the deadly games.
After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game returned, exploring the lives of Seong and other characters in greater detail.
The new season ended on yet another cliffhanger, paving the way for a third and final season.
Record-breaking views
'Squid Game' S02 surpassed 'Wednesday' viewership record
Within just three days of its release on December 26, Squid Game 2 racked up a jaw-dropping 68 million views on Netflix, breaking Jeena Ortega-led Wednesday's record of 50.1 million views in its debut week.
Just a week after its release, the K-drama already claimed the seventh spot on Netflix's most-viewed non-English shows list.
It overtook Who Killed Sara? Season 1, Berlin S01 (a Money Heist spinoff), and All of Us Are Dead S01 in viewership.
Unrivaled viewership
'Squid Game 2' topped Netflix's most-viewed title of the week
Despite facing competition from English shows, movies, and live events, Squid Game 2 became Netflix's most-watched title in its first week.
With 68 million views, it surpassed the Christmas Day NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans (14.4 million views), Virgin River S06 (9.2 million views), and other popular content on the platform.
The only seasons with more views include its own first season, Money Heist Seasons 3-5, and Lupin Seasons 1 and 2.
Potential success
'Squid Game' S02's viewership numbers may reach S01's record
Squid Game S02 stands a realistic chance of matching or even surpassing the first season's record of 265.2 million views.
The show was also nominated for Best Drama at the Golden Globes 2025. However, Shogun took home an award in this category.
With the final season confirmed for release in 2025, interest in rewatching the most recent season is expected to grow, potentially increasing its overall viewership.