What's the story

Squid Game Season 2 has broken new viewership records on Netflix—continuing the global phenomenon that started in 2021.

The first season concluded with a promise for more narrative development as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) vowed to take down the deadly games.

After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game returned, exploring the lives of Seong and other characters in greater detail.

The new season ended on yet another cliffhanger, paving the way for a third and final season.