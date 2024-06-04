Next Article

Netflix to correct 'Sea of Japan' reference in 'The 8 Show'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:31 pm Jun 04, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Netflix, the global streaming giant, has recognized a subtitle error in its original K-drama series The 8 Show. The company confirmed that the term "East Sea" was mistakenly referred to as the "Sea of Japan" in some language subtitles. This issue surfaced during a scene where actor Ryu Jun-yeol's character Bae Jin-su aka Third Floor sings the South Korean national anthem. Netflix is currently rectifying this mistake, per AllKPop.

Professor Seo Gyeong-deok spotted Netflix's error

The subtitle error was first identified by Professor Seo Gyeong-deok from Sungshin Women's University, reportedly. She discovered the mistake after receiving reports from netizens. Upon noticing the error, Seo immediately sent a protest email to Netflix, emphasizing the company's global influence. In response, Netflix issued a statement: "We confirmed that the East Sea was written as 'Sea of Japan' in some subtitles. We are currently in the process of correcting the subtitles."

'Getting subtitles wrong for national anthem is a bit much...'

On this matter, Korean netizens expressed outrage, questioning how such a mistake could occur. One remarked, "Wow, getting the subtitles wrong for the national anthem is a bit much... why would Japan appear in the Korean national anthem..." Professor Seo has previously requested a correction from Netflix for labeling "kimchi" as "pao chai" on its Chinese subtitles.

'The 8 Show' topped Netflix's Global Top 10 Series

Meanwhile, The 8 Show recently topped Netflix's Global Top 10 Series (Non-English) category. In the scripted show, eight individuals find themselves trapped in an enigmatic place and confined within its walls. They are coerced into participating in a game show where time is equated with currency. It then unfolds as a slow-burn series, delving into the depths of a hyper-capitalist society to expose the vulnerabilities of its human inhabitants.

Meet the cast of 'The 8 Show'

Based on webtoons by Bae Jin-soo, The 8 Show is directed and written by Han Jae-rim (The King, Emergency Declaration). The series boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Baeksang Arts Awards winners Ryu, Chun Woo-hee, and Park Jeong-min in leading roles. Joining them are talented actors such as Lee Zoo-young from Believer 2 and Park Hae-joon from 12.12: The Day. Bae Seong-woo, known for his role in The Swindlers, while Lee Yul-eum from Nevertheless, are also part of the show.