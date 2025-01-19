What's the story

The much-awaited action-comedy film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, was officially announced on Sunday.

Along with the announcement, the first poster was also released, featuring Gautam and Gandhi in their respective avatars.

The film is produced by Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar and will stream on Netflix.

However, the release date is still under wraps.