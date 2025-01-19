Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's 'Dhoom Dhaam' coming soon on Netflix
The much-awaited action-comedy film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, was officially announced on Sunday.
Along with the announcement, the first poster was also released, featuring Gautam and Gandhi in their respective avatars.
The film is produced by Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar and will stream on Netflix.
However, the release date is still under wraps.
'Dhoom Dhaam' poster reveals quirky character details
The first poster of Dhoom Dhaam introduces Gautam and Gandhi as Koyal Chadda and Dr. Veer, respectively.
Chadda is described as a "sanskaari, spiritual, and homely girl" from Mumbai looking for a "susheel family-oriented groom."
On the other hand, Dr. Veer is a 29-year-old Gujju boy, a vet by profession, ready to retire from bachelor life.
Don’t DM us for rishtas kyunki humari shaadi “Dhoom Dhaam” se hone vaali hai 🕺#DhoomDhaam #DhoomDhaamOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/t3GcA8Z4fY— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2025
Gautam expressed excitement about 'Dhoom Dhaam'
In a previous media interaction, Gautam had expressed her enthusiasm for Dhoom Dhaam.
She had said, "My next is a film called Dhoom Dhaam and the film is a comedy."
"Yeh Aditya ne produce ki hai along with his brother Lokesh toh ab hamare style ki comedy hai toh kuch alag hi hoga."
"Mere sath Pratik Gandhi hai, a very talented actor," she added.
The film is directed by Rishab Seth.